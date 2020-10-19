Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2020.
A handful of teachers and parents posted pictures in red shirts to social media on Monday morning, using the hash-tag #RedMeansRemote as a message of support for teachers in the West Ada school district.
Those teachers are off-duty today, due to a union protest of the district’s plans to continue in-person learning while Ada County is considered at high risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Margaret supports the West Ada educators.
We support the West Ada educators because we know the importance in teachers having a voice to ensure quality education for Margaret.#redmeansremote pic.twitter.com/LU8tUXUPUT
— Alex D-J (@ajonesin) October 19, 2020, Twitter
The West Ada Teachers Association last week rallied some 700 educators to call in sick on Monday, forcing the district to cancel classes when it couldn’t find enough subs to fill-in.
Reaction from families of the 38,000 students in the district was divided.
“I’m very glad teachers are standing up for themselves,” Jenna Zanelli told Idaho Education News on Friday.
“Dumpster [fire],” another parent wrote on Instagram. “My kid is out!”
I’m rapidly losing respect for West Ada teachers. Clearly teachers lives matter more than all of the folks that have been doing their jobs during the pandemic while they sat at home for 6 months. There are better ways to handle this without punishing students and parents.
— Trey Reid (@ReidT8) October 19, 2020, Twitter
Political organizations were quick to join the debate. Reclaim Idaho, the organization behind a suspended initiative to invest $170 million more into K-12 schools, posted in support of West Ada’s teachers.
Are you going red? 700 West Ada teachers called in sick today, and people across the state are wearing red as a show of support. Reclaim Idaho is going Red in our own way. #redmeansremote #REDforED pic.twitter.com/BbqfbDiLqf— Reclaim Idaho (@reclaimID) October 19, 2020
The Idaho Freedom Foundation, a conservative lobbying group, said the teachers union was throwing a “tantrum.”
The West Ada teachers union tantrum is garnering national attention.#idpol #idleg pic.twitter.com/iQyccZ5FcB
— Idaho Freedom Foundation (@idahofreedom) October 17, 2020, Twitter
“Idaho can not afford for student learning to be held hostage by a teacher strike,” IFF staff member Anna Miller wrote in an blog about potential teacher action earlier this month.
Idaho Education News will continue updating this story with reactions from West Ada parents and community members throughout the day. Want to share your thoughts? Email reporter Sami Edge at sedge@idahoednews.org.