Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 6, 2020
West Ada’s five trustees could face a recall election over their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A group of parents, calling itself Recall West Ada, says trustees and district leaders have rebuffed parents who tried to offer a “pragmatic reopening plan” for the fall. Specifically, they say they are frustrated because the state’s largest district hasn’t spelled out a plan to allow sixth- through 12th-graders back in school full-time.
“As parents, we have exhausted all avenues to work to reopen schools,” group chairman Morgan Wigle said. “The board has created an atmosphere of exclusion, non-transparency, and dysfunctional leadership. We have determined by actions of the West Ada School Board that its trustees do not represent the parents, students, staff, and taxpayers of the district.”
Since Sept. 14, after a week of online instruction, all of West Ada’s 40,000 students have attended in-person school at least part-time. The district is gradually allowing elementary grades to return to school full-time. This week, third-graders joined pre-K through second-grade students in school full-time. Fourth-graders are scheduled to return full-time on Monday, with fifth-graders slated to return on Oct. 19.
The recall drive targets the entire board: Chairman Ed Klopfenstein and Steve Smylie, who ran uncontested in May 2017; Philip Neuhoff and Rene Ozuna, who ran unopposed in November; and Amy Johnson, elected in November.