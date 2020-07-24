MIDDLETON — After a state-mandated education budget cut and two failed levy measures, the Middleton School District is implementing cost-saving measures. Superintendent Kristin Beck has already made $2 million in cuts to the fiscal year 2021 budget, but the district needs to make half a million dollars more in cuts.
Earlier this month the district looked at a pay-to-participate fee schedule that proposed charging middle school athletes up to $225 to play a sport and high school students put to $550, depending on the sport.
Beck told the board of trustees in a July 14 meeting, “We simply don’t have the funds necessary to support athletics without further negatively impacting academics."
The pay-to-participate fees would go toward the athletic director's salary, coach stipends and the cost of transportation to and from games.
The district could make the last cuts necessary if it implements the fees, but Middleton School District parents had strong feelings about the draft of the fee schedule.
The board of trustees, ahead of the July 14 meeting, received more than 70 emails from parents voicing their opinions on the pay-to-play structure.
Parents also spoke with the Idaho Press about their financial concerns, especially considering the proposed $550 fee for sports such as baseball, basketball and volleyball.
Lori Bishop, a Middleton High School and Middleton Middle School parent, told the Idaho Press in an email that her family, if need be, would be able to cover the costs of putting two children through sports this year.
She is disappointed, though, that the fees will likely deter many families from putting their children in sports. She's especially concerned with how the fees will impact middle school students.
"We have massive turnouts for our middle school athletic programs — it is not that unusual to have 50 or more kids per grade try out for team sports and more than 100 total for track, tennis, and cross country," Bishop said. "Middle school is a time to try new things, and it allows kids who haven't had the family support to play recreational or club sports to try at little or no cost and very little inconvenience to families."
But, Bishop said she understands the district's position. With the two levy failures this year and state budget cuts, she said she would rather see fewer cuts to academics than sports.
"As much as I would like to see the fees reduced, I don't want that to happen at the expense of other academic cuts," Bishop said. "We have had to let go of over a dozen classroom aids/educational assistants, put off updating our science curriculum, decrease our maintenance staff, let go of our 504 coordinator (in special education) and a middle school counselor... the list goes on. I love Middleton Middle School and Middleton High School athletics, but I don't think it would be responsible to make even deeper cuts to academic programs to reduce pay-to-participate fees."
The budget cuts are listed on the district's website, msd134.org.
Another parent who contacted the Idaho Press, but wished to stay anonymous to protect her children's privacy, is a single parent with four children. One daughter participated in cheerleading at Middleton High School, and two of her younger children are excited to play soccer for the school. The mother said there is not a chance she could pay the proposed fee of $500 per high school cheerleader and $400 per soccer player.
She sent the Idaho Press a copy of her daughter's previous cheer team expenses, before any pay-to-play option was included. The expenses, including cheer camp and uniforms for games and practice, came to roughly $1,000 even before any participation fees are added to the mix.
"How on earth is anyone supposed to be able to cover that, let alone a single parent?" she asked.
The mother, who voted yes on the district's supplemental levy ballot measure in March, expressed concern that the board was threatening parents with the pay-to-play fees to try to encourage a yes vote on the levy question in the Aug. 25 election. Though in the board of trustees meeting, the members were hesitant to implement such high fees.
Trustee Aleisha McConkie expressed concern that if the board implemented such high fees, parents would pull their children out of the district and move them elsewhere, thus adding to the district's budget concerns.
Trustee Derek Moore, a former high school athlete, said he understood, given budget constraints, that there needed to be some kind of pay-to-play program.
"There needs to be a balance, to keep the majority of student athletes involved, but also maintain academics," he said.
The levy fell short of the simple majority needed to pass in March and May. Beck said the passage of the $1.5 million levy in August could reduce the pay-to-play fees, but the school district is no longer in the position to subsidize sports entirely.
Another mother, Kristin, whose son was hoping to play basketball as an incoming seventh-grader, said she wouldn't be able to pay a fee over $110.
Kristin also wondered if the draft of the fees was "inflated" to encourage people to support the levy. She voted no on the levy the first time it came up in May, but ultimately decided to support the levy in March.
"I also think that the levy not passing is ultimately hurting the students," she said. "It’s the students who are affected by this the most and they should be everybody’s ultimate priority."
Alexis Norgard, a new Middleton resident, planned to send her children to the Middleton School District since they moved to the city in May. She said she is reconsidering sending them to Middleton, given the proposed pay-to-play fees. She said she may enroll her children in the West Ada School District, to attend school in Eagle.
She said the decision is "absolutely" due to the fees proposed in Middleton.
Though the West Ada School District has a pay-to-play policy, it is different than the Middleton proposal. The district charges $110 per student per sport, and waives the fee on the student's third sport.
The Middleton proposal has different fees for each sport, ranging from $250 to $550 per sport at the high school level, and $100 to $225 at the middle school level.
Bill Brock, Middleton High School head football coach, told the Idaho Press that in the fee schedule's current form, he believes the district could face a situation where student athletes leave the district.
"I'm confident we'll be able to get it down to more of a range that our neighboring districts have," he said. "We've always done everything we could not to charge kids a fee; even though quite a few of our neighboring schools have charged fees."
Brock said he understood the district's financial situation, but hopes the fees will get "within an manageable amount," before the board meeting next week.
The board of trustees will hold a Monday meeting to make a final decision on the pay-to-play fees. Following the July 14 meeting, the trustees asked Beck to present them with a fee option that looks more like the West Ada fees, a flat rate for each sport.
West Ada is the only district in Ada and Canyon counties that charges a pay-to-play fee, thought the board members pointed out that many districts have passed supplemental levies over the last year.
