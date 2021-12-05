BOISE — Muffy Davis, the seven-time Paralympic medalist in skiing and cycling who’s served in the Idaho House since 2019, is leaving the House to become a Blaine County commissioner in January.
Gov. Brad Little announced Friday that he’s appointed Davis to the county commission to replace Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who is stepping away from his position at the end of December; she will serve out his term, which runs through January of 2023. Little said he’ll appoint a replacement for Davis, D-Ketchum, in the House before lawmakers convene their 2022 session in January.
“I knew I wasn’t running for re-election even before this,” Davis told the Idaho Press; she already was planning to run for the county commission when Greenberg completed his term there. When he decided to step down early, she stepped up.
Her top reason for the move: “First and foremost, I have a young daughter, and it’s just been really harder for me, with leaving for three months (each year), than we had anticipated,” she said. “But also, I just haven’t felt very effective there in the Legislature.”
“So I want to go somewhere where I feel like I can actually make a difference and my work can hopefully do good.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “It’s what she wants to do.”
“We sure are going to miss her,” Rubel said. “She is a stellar legislator. We have been extremely blessed to have her serve for the state this last few years. It will be one of the great honors of my life to have served with her in the House. She’s one of the most extraordinary people I’ve ever known.”
Rubel added, “The people of Blaine County are very, very fortunate to have her as their commissioner.”
Davis was a top-ranked U.S. Junior Team ski racer when a ski accident left her paralyzed at the age of 16. She went on to win medals at the 1998 and 2002 Winter Paralympic Games and be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame; she followed that up in 2012 with three gold medals in cycling at the Paralympic Games in London.
“I learned that I could still be an elite-level athlete and reach my dream, just kind of on a different trajectory than the one I had originally planned,” Davis told the Idaho Press in 2019.
A passionate advocate for health care, women’s rights and Medicaid expansion, Davis won election to the House in 2018, defeating a GOP incumbent and taking 56.3% of the vote. She was re-elected without opposition in 2020, and has won respect and praise from her fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
But Davis, who uses a wheelchair and has impaired lung function due to her injuries, was unsuccessful in January in persuading the House to suspend rules to allow her to vote remotely from a nearby office during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that was rejected on a party-line vote and left Davis in tears.
“People’s health and welfare shouldn’t be partisan,” she said after the vote, her voice breaking. “Life should be more important than that.”
She and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, who is diabetic and has hypertension, filed a federal lawsuit over the lack of accommodations for their health risks from COVID-19 in the Idaho House, but later dropped it.
Rubel said, “Certainly we all felt great frustration when the House voted on straight party lines to deny her basic health accommodations during the peak of COVID last year, and I would not be surprised if that diminished her enthusiasm for the body.”
Davis is a member of a small Democratic minority in the Idaho House; Democrats currently hold just 12 of the 70 seats.
“I enjoyed my time there, I learned a lot,” Davis said Friday. “I know that I’m going to be in touch still, because I know how it works with local government and working with the Legislature. So I don’t anticipate being too far away. I’ve already told people I’ll be in touch.”
She added, “I hope next session is more productive than the last one was, and shorter.” This year’s Idaho legislative session was the longest in state history.
The Democratic central committee for legislative District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties, will submit three nominees to the governor to fill Davis’ seat for the remainder of her House term, which runs through the end of 2022.
Davis said she’s sent in a letter of recommendation for Ned Burns, a local real estate broker and the mayor of Bellevue, who has filled in for her multiple times as a substitute. “He was going to run for my seat anyway, because he knew I was running for county commissioner,” she said. “They will go through a vetting process and send names, and if Ned is on that list, I hope to see him there. I think he’d be really great.”
On the Blaine County commission, Davis said, a top priority for her will be affordable workforce housing. “Like the rest of Idaho, we’re struggling” with that issue in the Sun Valley area, she said. “That’s definitely going to be top on our charts.” She’s hoping to work on ways to tap federal American Rescue Plan Act aid funds to the county to address that problem, she said, “so we can assist our workforce here in finding housing in the community, and not having to drive an hour and a half or further.”
She also listed environment, recreation and water issues as high on her agenda in her new post.