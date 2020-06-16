NAMPA — Hispanic grocery chain Pantera Market will host a grand opening Friday for its new downtown Nampa store.
The new location, the chain's second store in Nampa and third in the Treasure Valley, is at 1323 Second St. S., at the site of the former Furniture City that stood vacant since 2017. The 13,000-square-foot building features a retail area with grocery items, produce and a meat department, a kitchen and seating area for its restaurant and a bakery that supplies all three locations.
The grand opening is at 5 p.m. Friday, and will feature live music, free food, raffles and more.
A native of Mexico, owner Senen Aguilar immigrated to California in the late 1980s, according to a press release about the grand opening. Aguilar came to Idaho to visit relatives several times before moving to the Treasure Valley and opening the first Pantera Market in Caldwell in 2008. Due to customer demand, Aguilar and his family expanded with a store in Nampa in 2017.
The market specializes in Hispanic pantry staples, produce, meats, tortillas and non-food items like cookware and candles, in addition to carrying many American brands. It also serves Mexican specialties out of its restaurant.
Aguilar's son Nestor Aguilar is now the head of business development and oversees the overall growth and development of Pantera Market. More recently, Nestor worked alongside his brother to introduce new technology platforms to the business in hopes of making the shopping experience more enjoyable for customers.
"Working at our family’s markets has helped me learn more about that culture and others in Latin America through our customers and vendors," Nestor Aguilar said in the press release. "And I’m proud to push myself and take on challenges in this new location — it means a lot because it’s not just my future, but my family’s."