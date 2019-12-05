BOISE — A bipartisan legislative committee voted Thursday to endorse reforms to loosen Idaho’s occupational licensing laws.
The reforms would include:
- Requiring a legislative review before any new occupation is required to be licensed;
- Easing licensing for those already licensed in another state;
- And enacting new laws to ensure anyone with a criminal conviction, regardless of its relevance to the occupation, isn’t automatically barred from licensing for a new occupation.
The Legislature’s Occupational Licensing and Certification Laws Committee also endorsed legislation to scrub the terms “moral turpitude” and “good character” from dozens of sections of Idaho’s laws on occupational licensing.
The panel called for public testimony Thursday. Two people, one representing the Idaho Medicaid Association and the other the Idaho Freedom Foundation, testified. The panel left the door open to some minor changes in the draft bills before they're presented to lawmakers in January; it also still needs to approve its final report to the Legislature.