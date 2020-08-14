BOISE — A legislative panel on Friday endorsed five amendments to the civil liability-waiver legislation it endorsed on a divided vote at its previous meeting, including a three-year expiration and limiting the scope to just coronavirus-related lawsuits.
The panel, which consists of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, voted to limit the scope of the legislation, aimed at protecting from lawsuits those who make good-faith efforts to comply with emergency laws or regulations, to pandemics involving current or future coronavirus strains, rather than all declared emergencies; and adding an expiration date to the proposed bill of July 1, 2023.
The working group also backed amendments to the proposal to limit its application to torts, not contracts; to exclude acts by China; and to add a declaration that it wouldn’t apply to lawsuits against state or local government agencies. A proposed amendment to exempt COVID-19 vaccine development from the liability-waiver law failed on a 1-7 vote on the Senate side of the panel, so the House side didn’t vote on it.
The working group also took an “advisory” vote on the proposal as amended, and it passed 11-6 on the House side, and 7-2 on the Senate side.
Gov. Brad Little is scheduled to announce Monday what topics the Aug. 24 special session of the Legislature will address; several legislative working groups have been working on proposals to forward to legislative leaders and the governor for consideration.