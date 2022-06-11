As children, many of us had dreams to be an astronaut, a firefighter or maybe even a dinosaur hunter.
Growing up in Blackfoot, L.J. Krumenacker dreamed of the latter and he’s dedicated his life in pursuit of it.
Now an Idaho State University paleontologist and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History in Pocatello, Krumenacker has been hunting dinosaurs for 20 years — with great success. His reputation in the field is well documented, and growing. He’s documented and named several new species of prehistoric Idaho creatures.
But his latest discovery is perhaps his most exciting. Krumenacker has discovered a Tyrannosaurus-like dinosaur bone practically in his own backyard.
“I have fulfilled the dreams I had as a kid,” said Krumenacker “I never really grew up.”
Krumenacker and his co-authors shared the details of the discovery in a new paper published Wednesday in the Journal of Paleontology.
The fossil was unearthed in Bonneville County and located on land managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
“I went to a rock formation where I knew bones had been found before,” Krumenacker said. “It turns out that a formation they were going to be using for road gravel turned out to be the best spot in the state for unknown animals and fossils.”
“Located in the Caribou Mountains, the rocks are part of the Wayan Formation and consist primarily of mudstone and sandstone formed from ancient rivers,” an Idaho State University news release said.
Krumenacker said it’s the oldest Cretaceous-age Tyrannosaur fossil ever found in North America and the very first Tyrannosaurus bone ever found in Idaho.
Though the fragment of bone found was a descendant of or closely related to the Tyrannosaurus rex, it is noted that the fragment belonged to a much smaller variety of the dinosaur.
“A lot of people in the paleontology world like to joke and refer to T. rex by their weight in grand pianos,” Krumenacker said “The bone I found would have come instead from a T. rex ancestor that was about the size of 2-3 tubas.”
Krumenacker shares that paleontology has helped him and could help others to look outside themselves and truly understand the enormity of the world and those creatures that have lived within it. It helps him in some way connect to an Earth that is 4.5 billion years older than him and understand it in ways that he otherwise could not.
The final home of this fossil will be the Idaho Museum of Natural History and will be part of a brand new exhibit coming to the museum next year called “Idaho Dinosaurs.”