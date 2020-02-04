BOISE — After a months-long investigation, Boise police on Tuesday arrested two people they say stole $18,000 in power tools from a business on North Milwaukee Street.
Officers say Layn Minor, 23, of Garden City and Madison Carner, 19, of Nampa committed the thefts over several weeks between October and December, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The stolen items included power tools, drills and saws, according to the release. Police believe Minor entered the business intending to steal the tools, and they also believe Carner helped solicit the support of other people to sell the tools to various pawn shops.
Most of the stolen items were recovered and returned to the business in January, according to the release.
Both Minor and Carner were booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail’s website. Minor was booked into the jail on 20 counts of burglary, eight counts of petit theft, and three counts of grand theft. Carner was booked into the jail on one count of solicitation to commit a crime.