Gas prices in Boise now average more than $4 per gallon for the first time this year.
The rest of Idaho may not be far behind.
Boise's average mark was $4.01 per gallon on Wednesday, ahead of the statewide average of $3.94 — but that too could reach $4 by the end of this week, according to AAA.
“As travel ramps up throughout the spring and summer, higher gas prices are unfortunate, but not unexpected,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a release. “Boise, and the Treasure Valley in general, is a hotspot based on population density, Pocatello is seeing surging demand from I-84 and I-15 traffic flows, and the Panhandle is a very attractive tourist spot this time of year."
Pocatello's average gas price is $3.97, Lewiston's is $3.93 and Coeur d'Alene's is $3.92. Rural parts of the state join Boise at $4 or more.
Drivers can increase fuel economy by removing unneeded and heavy items from their trunks and roof racks and making sure their tires are properly inflated, AAA notes.
"Prices in the state are, on average, $1 per gallon cheaper than a year ago," Conde said, "and won’t deter most travelers from taking part in the Great American road trip this summer.”
