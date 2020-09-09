OWYHEE COUNTY — Idaho’s first locally acquired human West Nile virus infections this year have been identified among two Owyhee County residents, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Wednesday.
Both residents were over the age of 50, health and welfare reported. One was diagnosed with West Nile fever and the other was identified through blood donor screening.
So far this year, West Nile virus activity has been detected in six southwest Idaho counties.
“The detection of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes has increased significantly during the last few weeks and we strongly encourage Idahoans to fight the bite of mosquitoes to protect themselves and their families,” said Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, in a press release.
Last year, 13 human West Nile virus infections were reported statewide, Idaho health and welfare said.
The infections are usually contracted from the bite of an infected mosquito; it is not spread from person-to-person through casual contact. Symptoms of infection often include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. Infection can result in severe illness, especially in people 50 years and older.
To protect against West Nile virus, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is recommending people avoid mosquitoes, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. In addition, people should:
- Cover up exposed skin when outdoors and apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Carefully follow instructions on the product label, especially for children.
- Insect-proof your home by repairing or replacing screens.
- Reduce standing water on property; check and drain toys, trays or pots outdoors that can hold water.
- Change bird baths, static decorative ponds and animal water tanks weekly to reduce suitable mosquito habitats.
West Nile virus does not usually affect domestic animals but can cause severe illness in horses and some species of birds, health and welfare said. Although there is no vaccine for people, there are several vaccines for horses, which should be vaccinated annually.