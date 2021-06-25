NAMPA — The U.S. Forest Service awarded Owyhee Air Research with a new infrared fire mapping and detection contract on June 10.
The company, which is based in Nampa and has an existing partnership with the Forest Service, uses a variety of infrared “detection and mapping sensors” to monitor wildfires, according to a news release. The new contract is for the company to provide its technology and services nationwide.
“These products provide crucial, time-sensitive intelligence for fire commanders on the ground,” the release said.
The company has offered services such as hot spot detection and fire map development for more than five years, and was the first contractor with such technology offered a contract with the U.S. Forest Service to supplement the agency’s own wildfire monitoring and mapping efforts, the release said.
“The award of this contract to Owyhee Air Research represents a new chapter of growth for us,” said Michael Intschert, president of the company, in the release.
“Our King Air multi-mission fire mapping and detection aircraft allows us to quickly mobilize to fires, acquire and distribute critical wildfire data, and move on to the next wildfire location quickly.”
Intschert, who joined the company in May, is a United States Army veteran who has been an executive in the manned and unmanned aviation industry for more than 17 years, a company news release said. He’s an instrument rated, commercial, multiengine pilot and earned a Master of Business Administration degree with an aviation management specialization from Daniel Webster College, the release said. Intschert received his Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautics from Embrey-Riddle Aeronautical University.
The company’s goals are threefold. It is offering existing technology to detect and monitor wildfires to the Forest Service, and is developing new ways to use that existing technology to monitor wildfires, said Thomas Swoyer, CEO of the company, in the release. It also is developing and incorporating new fire monitoring technologies, such as Unmanned Air Systems.
News of the contract comes as much of the western U.S. is experiencing a harsher fire season than usual, according to the Associated Press. So far this year, there have been more than 29,000 wildfires, which is about 4,000 more than the 10-year average, the Associated Press said. And the drought conditions engulfing the U.S. could make fires harder to put out.