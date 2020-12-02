BOISE — The owner of Campos Market in Boise has agreed to pay $600,000 in restitution for unlawfully redeemed food stamps.
Aaron Campos, 47, who owns the retail and food convenience store, agreed to the arrangement following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.
Between January 2013 and August 2016, Campos employees permitted the sale of non-eligible items for food stamp benefits. Employees also exchanged benefits for cash. Both practices are prohibited and, following the investigation, Campos agreed to pay the $600,000 in restitution, according to the release.