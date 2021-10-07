Idahoans who haven’t been vaccinated against or diagnosed with COVID-19 have a choice to make, according to St. Luke’s Health System Chief Physician Executive Jim Souza.
They can choose to be infected with COVID-19 because “you will,” Souza said, since the delta variant will find any pocket without immunity it can, given enough time. Or they can choose to get the “safe, very effective” vaccine.
“I’ve heard the term it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated. I think it might be more accurate to say that this is a pandemic of the non-immune,” Souza said.
St. Luke’s has seen a very small number of vaccinated patients sick enough to be hospitalized or admitted to the intensive care unit.
A few more people have fallen into the category of previously infected, but were still sick enough to go to the hospital. Some of the people in this category have died, Souza said. But for the most part, the patients are unvaccinated or not previously infected.
The vaccine does provide more protection than a previous COVID-19 infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Patients are sicker, with more organ system failures. Their length of stay is longer by about two days. And this surge of patients is dying more often,” Souza said. “The ICU mortality rate is in excess of 40%, different from the 28% we were experiencing back in December.”
Elective and non-elective medical procedures are still paused through the third week of October. At that time, the health system will determine whether to further extend the pause. Procedures on pause include joint replacements, hernias, hysterectomy and low-grade tumors, according to St. Luke’s.
In Boise, the first overflow ICU is at capacity, Souza said. The hospital has moved patients into a second overflow intensive care unit.
The COVID-19 surge may also be affecting the experience of Idahoans going to get the booster shot.
“Since the booster following the initial Pfizer series is not urgent, and we continue to have high demand for care and staffing challenges, those who visit our clinics without an appointment for the purpose of obtaining a Pfizer booster may experience long wait times or may need to come back another day,” a news release from St. Luke’s said.
Booster doses have been available at pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers in Idaho since last month, according to KTVB.
St. Luke’s has already been administering the third dose to high-risk patients. These include patients with solid organ transplants, Souza said. But now St. Luke’s has announced it will begin offering booster shots to other eligible individuals.
Eligible individuals include people over the age of 65, people who have any chronic health conditions or people who work in high-risk fields like health care or education. To be eligible, one must also have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago, KTVB previously reported.
Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart (stlukesonline.org/mychart) or people can call 208-381-9500, according to the release.
Individuals who also wish to receive their flu shot at the same time can go online, cancel their COVID-19 vaccine appointment and reschedule a combined appointment.
Saint Alphonsus is also taking online appointments for people who meet the criteria for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled at saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus/booster-vaccine.