According to the University of Idaho, 89 students were living at FairBridge Inn in Moscow because of overcrowding in campus housing. 

After an enrollment bump caused overcrowding at the University of Idaho’s residence halls, some students were asked to live in an off-campus hotel until rooms opened up.

As of Aug. 30, 89 students were living at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications.

