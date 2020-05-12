More than 400 members of the Boise-based 124th Fighter Wing will be deploying overseas for the next six months to support multiple U.S. military operations.
This is the second-largest deployment in the 124th Fighter Wing’s history, and will include aircraft, pilots, security forces, medical and maintenance personnel and other support staff.
Most of those forces left for their new posts in Southwest Asia on Monday after an official sendoff attended by Gov. Brad Little.
“This deployment once again displays the commitment of the 124th Fighter Wing and its members, as well as the dedication demonstrated by the community of families, state and local leaders, neighbors and employers who provide unwavering support to our service members,” Little said, according to a press release from the Idaho Air National Guard.
The 124th Fighter Wing is part of Idaho’s Air National Guard, a reserve force for the U.S. Air Force. Most of the soldiers deploying to Southwest Asia are part-time during the year, giving up one weekend per month and a few weeks a year to attend training and work for the Guard.
The last large-scale deployment of the 124th Fighter Wing was in 2016, in support of combat operations against ISIS. It was also the largest deployment in the wing’s history.