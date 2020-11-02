BOISE — An incorrect polling place was listed on 2,462 voter notification cards mailed on Oct. 23 by Ada County Elections.
A voter notification card is a piece of mail sent to confirm that a voter is registered and gives them the address of their in-person polling location, along with their precinct and congressional and legislative districts. An error occurred when a mailing vendor pulled an outdated list of polling place information, according to a Ada County Clerk’s Office press release.
“Of the 2,462 voters who received the incorrect information, 1,183 have already voted by absentee or early voting and 1,279 of those affected have not yet cast a ballot,” the press release said.
Signs are posted at all incorrect polling locations to direct voters to the correct polling place. Elections staff also will be stationed at those locations to help voters with questions and send them to the proper voting location.
“We apologize to everyone impacted by this error and for any inconvenience that may result. We really regret that this happened. We want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to vote and are taking steps to help ensure that these voters are able to get to the proper location and vote in this important election,” said Phil McGrane, Ada County clerk.
If voters want to double-check where their polling location is, the Ada County Clerk’s website has an online tool that can answer those questions at AdaCountyElections.com/wheretovote.