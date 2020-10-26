BOISE — Over 100,000 Ada County voters have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, according to new data from the Ada County Clerk’s office.
The Ada County Clerk’s office has been tabulating voting data online for the past month. As of Monday, 143,668 absentee ballots had been sent to voters, and 92,886 of those votes had been returned to the Elections Office.
Ada County’s early voting has seen strong turnout as well, with 30,226 voters casting their ballots at early voting locations around the county.
The Ada County Clerk’s Office also provided a breakdown of ballot requests by demographic, with people between 60 and 74 years old requesting the most ballots:
- 18-29 years old: 22,446 requests
- 30-44 years old: 38,816 requests
- 45-59 years old: 42,509 requests
- 60-74 years old: 49,780 requests
- 75+ years old: 20,522 requests
Interestingly, Ada County has a large number of unaffiliated voters requesting ballots. Registered Republicans requested 69,138 ballots, while unaffiliated voters requested 60,257 ballots. Registered Democrats requested 43,101 ballots, while Libertarian and Constitution Party voters only requested 1,500 ballots in total.