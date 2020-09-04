EAGLE — Over 100 officers from local and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 2-year-old who disappeared in Eagle on Wednesday afternoon.
Rory Pope was last seen in the area of West Nordic Drive in Eagle, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday evening, crews began searching ponds in the area. Police resumed those efforts Thursday morning, using sonar to scan the lake and as of noon on Thursday were draining the body of water to conduct an even more thorough search for Pope.
According to Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford, the department has two separate investigations working in tandem on the disappearance of the toddler; one looking at the case as an accident and the other as a potential criminal matter. The police department has not issued an Amber Alert because of restrictions revolving around the missing-child notification; there must be an identification of the abductor or an identification of the vehicle used in the abduction. Eagle Police do not have enough evidence for either of those matters yet, Clifford said.
Currently law enforcement is conducting "voluntary house searches" on residents' homes in the area. Pope's family was visiting grandparents in Eagle when the child disappeared. He is considered to be an active kid who enjoys playing hide and seek, leading law enforcement to look at other homes in the area.
