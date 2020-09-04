EAGLE — Over 100 officers from local and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 2-year-old who disappeared in Eagle on Wednesday afternoon, as officials prepare to drain a pond in an Eagle neighborhood in search of the boy.
Rory Pope was last seen in the area of West Nordic Drive in Eagle, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday evening, crews began searching ponds in the area. Police resumed those efforts Thursday morning, using sonar to scan the lake and as of noon on Friday were draining the body of water to conduct an even more thorough search for Pope.
According to Eagle Police Chief Matt Clifford, the department hasn't ruled out the possibility the child was abducted; officials don't have enough evidence for an Amber Alert. Officials are also keeping open the possibility of Rory's disappearance being an innocent mistake.
"We're working all angles but we don't know," Clifford said at a press conference Friday afternoon on the shores of the lake crews were preparing to drain.
He said Rory's family is continuing to cooperate with police.
Currently law enforcement is conducting "voluntary house searches" on residents' homes in the area. Groups of police officers on Friday dotted the neighborhood, made up of large homes, some with grassy backyards leading to the shores of the lake.
Clifford said police have conducted "extensive" searches using drones, police dogs, and officers on bikes, motorcycles and foot. The initial call drew 40 officers on Wednesday, he said, and the number has grown. The FBI and the state's probation and parole officers are now assisting in the effort.
Clifford implored residents in the area to search their own backyards and also to review security camera footage they may have from cameras on their homes.
Rory's family was visiting grandparents in Eagle when the child disappeared. He is considered to be an active child who enjoys playing hide and seek, leading law enforcement to look at other homes in the area.
But police aren't the only ones looking for Rory. Hundreds of people have spread the word across social media and have turned out to search for the boy.
Toni Plott, of Kuna, was one of them. She had Friday off from work, and arrived in the neighborhood at about 9 a.m., she estimated. She was still there after noon. She searched canals and the perimeter of a cornfield, listening for any possible sign of Rory.
"I love children and I love animals," she told the Idaho Press on Friday.
She stood on the shores of the lake Friday afternoon, watching crews on the other side of the water assemble equipment to pump the water out of the lake. A few other bystanders joined her and they talked about the massive, unorganized social media effort to search for Rory.
Joe and Betty Jo Zappia aren't part of the amateur searching effort. They moved into the neighborhood four days ago, they said on Friday from the doorway of their new home, which backs up to a fast-flowing canal. Hundreds of people, the Zappias said, have searched it.
"I walked that whole canal," Plott said. "That water's moving fast."
The Zappias don't have curtains up in the new house yet. At night, they said, police lights flash through their windows as the search for Rory continues.
Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank contributed.