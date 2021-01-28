BOISE — Boise Weekly Managing Editor Harrison Berry is turning a new page in his career after eight years with the paper.
Berry started with Boise Weekly as the calendar editor in 2012, eventually moving up to staff writer and then senior staff writer. He was named managing editor in July of 2019, about a year after the Boise Weekly was purchased by the Idaho Press.
"This really has been the ride of a lifetime," Berry told the Idaho Press. "In my time here, I’ve written about everything from health care and the Idaho Legislature to performing arts reviews and Treefort Music Fest — I’ve covered every one of them so far."
In his farewell editor's column on Wednesday, Berry wrote a heartfelt goodbye to the staff and readers of the alternative paper.
"Boise Weekly is a family, and unquestionably the most important members of that family are our readership. Thank you for everything," he wrote.
Boise Weekly readers will continue to see stories about the city's arts and food scene, interesting local residents and cultural movements, from reporter Tracy Bringhurst and Boise State intern Fay Castronova.
"Harrison has done an exceptional job leading Boise Weekly’s news team," Idaho Press President and Publisher Matt Davison said. "His passion for local journalism is infectious.”
Berry's next position will be as a senior communications specialist with Boise State University. However, he still wants to keep "one foot planted on the journalism continent."
"I’m looking forward to all of it immensely," he said.