Originally published July 26 on KTVB.COM.
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) recently ranked Idaho bridge applications most in need of repair.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser Basin, and Malheur County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Originally published July 26 on KTVB.COM.
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) recently ranked Idaho bridge applications most in need of repair.
Local highway districts applied for their share of $200 million in state surplus funds to clear out bridge projects needed in their jurisdiction. ITD inspections concluded 428 locally-controlled bridges statewide are in poor condition.
This can lead to bridge closures or posted load weight limits.
"It seems like we're pretty far behind the 8-ball," Raft River Sod and Transportation Manager, Dolan Ward said. "If you show up to a bridge that shows a restriction and you're unaware of it, that's common. Then you have to figure out how to turn the truck around. It's just a headache."
Ward manages 30 truck drivers. When his drivers encounter a restriction they didn't originally plan for, that digs into the company's bottom line.
"Someone has to take the hit. If you're not prepared for it in the contract, it's the trucking company that takes the hit," Ward said. "It could be thousands of dollars it would cost you unexpectedly. Our dairy and farm operation, we'll truck in thousands of loads every year and were pretty small compared to some other outfits - and our detours are significant."
The $200 million in state funds should repair up to 1/3 of all local bridges in need, according to LHTAC. Local highway districts manage and maintain their own bridges, according to LHTAC Administrator Laila Kral. Funding comes from local property taxes and the state gas tax.
"Monumental. It is very needed," Kral said. "However, [40% of the gas tax] goes out to 287 jurisdictions. It's not enough for these local to replace a bridge on their own."
After ranking all 221 project applications, LHTAC is ready to announce the first round of approve projects sometime in August or early September. There is not a hard deadline at the moment, according to Kral.
"We know at least three projects right now that are shovel ready, they're ready to go. They just need the official word from the LHTAC council and ITD board to say the can move forward," Kral said.
The top 140-ranked project applications are not guaranteed funding, Kral said. The rankings give a general idea of who is likely to receive the funding.
Nearly 40% of local Idaho bridges are more than 50 years old - the expected lifespan at the time of construction.
More from KTVB.COM:
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.