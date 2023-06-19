Cassan François has been surrounded by art her whole life.
Her father was a calligraphy artist, her mom cooked and her sisters also practiced calligraphy and drew characters and flowers. Her brother does digital art.
François, who lives in Nampa, works on digital art, watercolor, multimedia art, texture paintings, oil paintings and sculpture.
“I try to be a one stop shop, in a sense, because that’s always been my dream,” François said. “I’ve had all of them as an inspiration, and I’m just like, I can do all of this and put it all into one person.”
Not only did her family serve as inspiration for François but also as mentors, helping her drive her art further. François, by the age of 6 or 7, was using a paintbrush to create works. Her father would look at her efforts and offer suggestions.
“It’s always been ingrained into us. It’s always been in my face,” she said. “I’ve always had fun with it and I always knew that art would be my career growing up.”
On Monday, François was one of the artists who showcased their work at Hayes Company Boutique in Boise’s Hyde Park neighborhood to celebrate Juneteenth.
“Discover the vibrant world of black art,” said the Juneteenth Idaho instagram. “This event is a celebration of creativity, diversity and the power of artistic expression.”
For François, it’s been a lot of work and many years in getting her career off the ground.
François grew up in New Jersey and earned degrees in fine arts and psychology from what is now Saint Elizabeth University. She graduated in 2017 and moved to Boise the next year, with her then-boyfriend and now-fiancee.
It was a big leap. François left behind all her family and friends.
Although she wasn’t warned about racism here, she said she did experience a racist incident after she moved here. After the incident, François started working on getting more into the Idaho art scene, including showing her work in Twin Falls.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed her progress, but she’s been selling her art online while she works as a game tester.
Her goal is to have a full-time art career. Right now, she’s creating a collection called the Eve Gene series based on all human life coming from West Africa.
François is Haitian-American and she’s always heard stories from her parents and African friends about mermaids. The seafaring creatures are one of her favorite things to paint.
“I’ve always been captivated by those stories, because there was never a definite proof that they actually exist,” François said.
She also incorporates accessibility into her art, writing out messages in braille or creating sensory paintings people can touch.
“I’ve been experimenting,” she said. “Because you can never stick to one method. There’s always like 100 billion records out there.”
The art show on Monday night is one of several Juneteenth celebrations that took place around Boise in recent days.
Idaho became the fifth state to recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or a day of observance in 2001. In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Recognition of the holiday, which marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston to free slaves, began on June 19, 1865, in Texas.
Black Americans have been celebrating this day for over 100 years, François said, but the rest of the world wasn’t. For her, it’s a way to show her future children that she put her stamp down in the world.
“It’s an opportunity for us to show how African Americans are so deep rooted in American history,” François said. “I feel like it’s our time to shine … we did this, we never gave up because we had a dream. We believe in it. We worked.”