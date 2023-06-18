Vets

The Idaho Humane Society, based in Boise, has often been a source for low cost veterinary care for Idahoans’ pets, according to Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, the chief executive officer of the Idaho Humane Society. But a nationwide veterinarian shortage that includes Idaho makes those needs more difficult to accommodate, he said.

There is a national veterinary shortage, and it has been affecting Idaho severely. According to leaders of local animal shelters and veterinarians, it has led to more expensive costs for treatment, longer waiting times for appointments and an uptick in pet surrenders and unnecessary euthanasia.

