A rendering shows the design of a proposed Interfaith Sanctuary shelter on State Street in Boise. Interfaith Sanctuary purchased the property, the site of a former Salvation Army distribution center, on Tuesday, April 28.
BOISE — The executive committee for Our Path Home, a public-private partnership in Ada County that seeks to provide permanent housing for people who are homeless, last week voted to support Interfaith Sanctuary’s State Street emergency homeless shelter proposal.
After reviewing the plans and discussing the area’s shelter needs, the committee decided the nonprofit’s proposal is “both feasible and necessary,” said a news release.
“The shelter will provide a much needed increase in capacity to provide shelter for families in our community that are experiencing their very own housing crisis with the care, dignity and services they need,” said Stephanie Day, committee chairwoman, in the news release. “Interfaith’s proposal helps our entire system better service people experiencing homelessness by allowing Interfaith to do shelter better and while ensuring the partnership’s limited resources continue to focus on more permanent solutions — housing strategies.”
The initial application was updated to incorporate recommendations from a task force, convened to study the proposal and study best practices for sheltering Boise’s homeless community, in general. The changes include lowering the bed count from 276 to 205.
Another recommendation from the Shelter Better Task Force was to involve Our Path Home in the planning process. Our Path Home’s executive committee includes a social worker, a professional counselor, representatives from the city and county, along with people representing nonprofit and private interests related to homelessness and community development.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend the State Street shelter.
Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers also sits on the committee, but she abstained from voting.
The nonprofit asked the city to consider its new permit application no later than Nov. 1.
