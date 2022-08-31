Originally published Aug. 30 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — An orthopedic surgeon who practices in Boise is accused of inappropriately touching “multiple” people at his clinic, and detectives want to find out if there are other victims not yet known to them.
Boise Police officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters, 68, Monday morning on a warrant charging him with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Waters, who lives in Eagle, was booked into the Ada County Jail. Online records indicate he was no longer in custody Tuesday.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and ask anyone with information to contact the Ada County Dispatch non-emergency number at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677).
Waters has been a practicing orthopedic surgeon in Boise since 1993. He opened his private practice, Americana Orthopeadics, in 2002, according to the clinic’s website. The clinic is located on Americana Boulevard south of downtown Boise.
As of Monday, Waters had privileges at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. However, a spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Health System said, he is not a St. Luke’s employee and his practice is not operated by St. Luke’s.
“St. Luke’s is reviewing the situation and will take appropriate steps as necessary,” public relations manager Christine Myron said in a written response to questions from KTVB.
