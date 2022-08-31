Stanley Waters

Stanley Waters was booked into Ada County Jail on Monday on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.

 Ada County Sheriff's Office

Originally published Aug. 30 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — An orthopedic surgeon who practices in Boise is accused of inappropriately touching “multiple” people at his clinic, and detectives want to find out if there are other victims not yet known to them.

