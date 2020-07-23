Orphan Annies

People dine at Orphan Annies on March 3 in Caldwell.

 Chris Bronson/IPT

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL— An iconic Treasure Valley restaurant is shutting their doors.

The owners of Orphan Annie's Bar & Grill announced on Tuesday that Saturday, June 25 would be the restaurant's last day. 

The restaurant opened in 1995.

Tags

Load comments