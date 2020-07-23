CALDWELL— An iconic Treasure Valley restaurant is shutting their doors.
The owners of Orphan Annie's Bar & Grill announced on Tuesday that Saturday, June 25 would be the restaurant's last day.
The restaurant opened in 1995.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
|
Don't miss a thing.
|
Complete Access
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
CALDWELL— An iconic Treasure Valley restaurant is shutting their doors.
The owners of Orphan Annie's Bar & Grill announced on Tuesday that Saturday, June 25 would be the restaurant's last day.
The restaurant opened in 1995.
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for only $3.50/week and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription