...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Representatives of numerous Idaho tribes participate in a walking parade during the 12th annual Return of the Boise People gathering at Eagle Rock Park on Friday.
Descendants of the Original Boise Valley People returned to the region this weekend to celebrate their cultural heritage.
On Friday at Eagle Rock Park there were a number of events to honor and recognize the group including a traditional tribal clothing show, barbecue, and an overview of the various tribes’ cultural history in the region.
Thursday night saw the city of Boise host a Return of the Original Boise Valley People Welcoming Ceremony. In attendance were tribal Leaders from the Shoshone-Bannock, Shoshone-Paiute, Burns Paiute, Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone, and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
According to a news release from the city, descendants from those tribes have traditionally returned to Eagle Rock Park nearby Chief Eagle Eye Reserve, their spiritual gathering place, since their forcible removal by soldiers from the Boise Valley in 1869. The tribes initiated a formal gathering in 2011, known as “The Return of the Boise Valley People,” which is being held this weekend.