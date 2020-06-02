BOISE — Driving home from work recently, Jessie Levin said she felt she was going to break out into tears. The death of George Floyd — a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes — has rippled through the country and made police brutality against black Americans a centerpiece topic in American dialogue.
For Levin, of Boise, it was one more thing — one more example of the inequality of black Americans she’d been aware of her whole life.
“It’s not just police treatment, but it’s unequal treatment just in general,” Levin said.
The feeling was a strong one, and she wanted an outlet for it.
“I didn’t have a place to express that mourning,” she said.
She reached out to one of her friends, Whitney Mestelle, and together they laid plans for the Black Lives Candlelight Vigil on the steps of the Idaho Capitol Tuesday.
“Our goal is to mourn the … black lives lost at the hands of police and community brutality, and also just to create a space and an opportunity for Idahoans of all colors to come together in solidarity” Mestelle said.
Mestelle and Levin didn’t plan the vigil through any specific group or organization, Levin said.
“We’re not a part of any group, we’re just black Idahoans,” she said.
She wanted to be clear — the event is a vigil, not a protest or a demonstration, something reflected in the vigil’s Facebook page.
“From the beginning this came from a place of mourning and so to do anything besides that is not respecting the mourning,” she said.
The response on social media has been positive, Levin said.
It was important to her that the vigil be held safely — those who attend will be socially distanced, she said, and attendees are asked to wear masks. Mastelle said organizers wanted to take the public health threat seriously, but added she felt the event “cannot wait for the coronavirus to be over.”
Mastelle said she’d also had contact with the Boise Police Department to work on planning a safe event.
“We’re on the safe page. … The police department’s goal is definitely our goal,” Mastelle said.