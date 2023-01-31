North Fork Championship06.JPG

Kayakers prepare to drop in to the North Fork of the Payette River and approach Jacob’s Ladder, the first of two sections of the famed Class V whitewater in Banks, Idaho, during the North Fork Championship on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Originally published Jan. 30 on KTVB.COM.

The North Fork Championship paddled its last tournament, according to event organizer Jody Voorhees.

