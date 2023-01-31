Originally published Jan. 30 on KTVB.COM.
The North Fork Championship paddled its last tournament, according to event organizer Jody Voorhees.
The event started in 2012 and has since grown into the largest whitewater kayak event in the country, according to Voorhees. A combination of financial burden and logistics forced event organizers to call it quits.
"It's been very difficult for us to come to this conclusion, to cancel the event," Voorhees said. "It definitely is the insurance part of it. That was the final thing to close it up."
The event was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020; sponsors dropped the event as result. Additionally, several sponsors could no longer afford to support the event at the same level through the following years.
Moreover, the American Canoe Association is struggling to renegotiate a sufficient insurance provider for Class V rapid competitions, according to Voorhees.
"It's kind of just a perfect storm this year," 2021 North Fork Championship winner Sage Donnelly said. "The American Canoe Association usually gives insurance to all our competitions in whitewater kayaking."
Several similar competitions called it quits at the end of the 2022 season in response to the lack of insurance, according to Donnelly.
"Right now, it's a full stop," Voorhees said.
Locals in the nearby town of Crouch seemed to have mixed opinions about the event due to its rapid growth, according to Crouch resident Cole Youren. For the last five years, Youren rented out plots of land for kayakers to camp through the weekend of the event.
"It did get to the point where you were making a little money in the spring. And that was nice for everybody. And that did make a difference," Youren said. "We have busy summers around here, but that was kind of the kickoff to it. I think one of the (reasons why) people in the community won't be upset about losing it is just because it was growing so big. We are a small town with just the one two-lane road in and out of town here. It got real busy especially with all the pedestrian traffic."
Voorhees does not have any current plans for the event to return in the following years.
