Eagle to host free veterans breakfast Nov. 7
“As a big thank you to our veterans, active military, and their families, we want to invite you to our third annual Veterans Day Breakfast,” event organizers stated on the City of Eagle’s website. From 8–10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 military members and their families are welcome to park their vehicle and enjoy a meal with others underneath picnic shelters, or meals can be taken to-go drive-thru style. Meals will be hot and fresh at Stephen C. Guerber Park (a new location this year), 2200 Hill Road. “We would love to see you there!”
Flexing Muscles to fund veterans’ futures
Boise’s Wyakin Foundation is commemorating Veterans Day this year by “flexing some muscle,” and they’re calling on community members for a show of strength with their inaugural Pull-ups with Purpose challenge in support of Treasure Valley veterans, event organizers stated in a press release.
Pull-ups with Purpose is a pledge-based event in which participants raise funds with every pull-up they complete in five minutes. The Wyakin Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that serves wounded veterans in transition, such as with mentorship, professional development, academic support, financial assistance and career counseling.
Th event, hosted by Boise CrossFit, begins 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Participants will complete their pull-ups on event day with an official timer/counter. Those interested in participating or sponsoring can visit wyakin.org/PWP for more info. One-hundred percent of net proceeds from the event will support healthy futures for veterans through the Wyakin Foundation mission, according to the release.
“Pull-ups aren’t easy, but neither is serving our country,” Brent Taylor, president & CEO of Wyakin Foundation, and an event participant himself, said in the release. “And if pull-ups aren’t your thing, you can make just as much difference by sponsoring a participant.”
