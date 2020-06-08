Two organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit against the state of Idaho, asking a judge to further ensconce tenants’ rights to a jury trial in eviction cases, and declare a 1990s amendment to Idaho law unconstitutional.
The ACLU of Idaho and Idaho Legal Aid Services filed the complaint as eviction proceedings move forward in Idaho — according to a declaration from Jim Cook, the director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, there are 48 eviction trials set to take place this week, and another 14 set for next week.
“So far in calendar year 2020, ILAS has already provided legal advice or representation in at least 319 eviction matters,” Cook wrote in his declaration, which was filed alongside the complaint. “Approximately 115 of those matters are open or pending. I believe this represents a troubling upward trend in the number of low-income Idahoans facing eviction in Idaho.”
For reference, Cook pointed out that in all of 2018, the organization provided legal services to 393 families in eviction cases. In 2019, that number was 464.
But the organizations are also worried about something else in particular — Idahoans not having access to a jury trial in an eviction proceeding. While the right to a jury trial is enshrined in Article 1, Section 7 of the Idaho Constitution, in 1996 the Idaho Legislature repealed a portion of the law, thus “purporting to end jury trials in expedited eviction cases,” according to the case’s criminal complaint.
In the complaint, the organizations ask the judge to declare the law — as it stands today, after the 1996 amendment — unconstitutional, and asked the judge to issue an injunction barring the courts from enforcing that law in eviction cases.
In 1972, in Loughrey v. Weitzel, the Idaho Supreme Court confirmed the right to a jury trial in unlawful detainer cases, according to the complaint. Then, in 2019, the Idaho Office of Attorney General wrote an opinion stating a tenant had a right to a jury trial in an eviction case, adding “the basis of the right is rooted in the constitution.”
“In particular, asked whether the language in Idaho Code 6-311A that states that ‘the action shall be tried by the court without a jury’ violates provisions of the Idaho Constitution or the United States Constitution, the Attorney General’s office answered: ‘Yes,’ because ‘legislation cannot trump constitutional matters,’” the complaint reads.
The lawsuit comes after the same two organizations in May filed amicus briefs in at least nine Ada County evictions cases, seeking to halt the proceedings under the federal CARES Act. There is a moratorium in place until late August on evictions involving properties backed by certain federal programs — and, the organizations argued in their briefs, the number of properties that moratorium applies to is large. Not long after that, Ada County Magistrate Judge Christopher Bieter said in court he believed a tenant had a right to a jury trial.
The organizations say the lawsuit against the state in general is an attempt to protect that right. They seek an “urgent and expedited” decision from the court, and have asked for oral arguments.