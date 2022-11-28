Medical Marijuana Utah

A group in Idaho is working on a renewed effort to get a medical marijuana initiative on the ballot in 2024.

Originally published Nov. 27 on KTVB.COM.

Idaho is one of 12 states in the U.S. where medical marijuana is illegal. That is why one group is pushing to put a new initiative on the 2024 ballot and legalize cannabis for medical use in the Gem State.

