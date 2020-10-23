NAMPA — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the shooting of a Nampa teen earlier this month.
Joseph W. Holton of Ontario, Oregon, is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, all of which are felonies. He also faces an additional felony gang enhancement for his alleged crimes.
The victim in the case, a 16-year-old whose name hasn't been released publicly, was found lying outside in the 200 block of High Street in Nampa about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 11, police said in a news release via Facebook. He had been struck at least twice as a result of the shooting, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Holton initially was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Washington County Sheriff's Office before being transferred to the Canyon County Jail, where he's being held on a $500,000 bond.
The 18-year-old is set to be arraigned in district court 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5, records show. Boise-based attorney Michael Bartlett has been retained to represent him.
Police, who believe there were several witnesses who may have left the area prior to officers’ arrival, ask anyone with information to call 208-468-5636 or Nampa dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 208-343-COPS.