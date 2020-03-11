The Ada County Highway District is beginning the public process for a project to realign and widen Orchard Street between West Gowen Road and West Victory Road in Boise.
ACHD has been looking at this project since 2008, and, as south Boise continues to grow, the project has become more of a priority for the road agency.
The project will add roundabouts, a new multiuse path for cyclists and pedestrians and will expand Orchard Street to four lanes. The current projected cost for the expansion and realignment is $18 million, according to ACHD's estimates.
"There's a lot going on here," said Ryan Head, ACHD's planning supervisor.
Commissioners Jim Hansen and Kent Goldthorpe suggested the planners make sure the new multiuse path was able to go over Interstate 84 and a canal to be truly connective.
"This is producing connectivity for cars, so it doesn't make sense if there's a state of the art multiuse path that just ends in an unsafe location," Hansen said.
With the Boise Airport, a large industrial sector and a number of major home-building developments in the area, the land surrounded by Orchard Street , West Gowen Road and West Victory Road is ripe for growth.
"For a long time this has been a high priority for the district," Head told the commission.
ACHD is using the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho's projected population numbers in its widening plan, and is paying close attention to the area's potential for expansion in the coming years. According to COMPASS's model, Orchard Street in and around the expansion area will see between a 145% and 416% increase in traffic by 2040.
That huge potential for growth is a major reason ACHD is beginning to plan for this project, which will begin construction sometime in 2024.
The public comment period for the Orchard Street realignment opens Thursday. ACHD is looking to vote on the plan April 22.