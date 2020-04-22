The Ada County Highway District will move forward with a concept to expand and realign Orchard Street near the Boise Airport.
The project, estimated to cost $18 million, will add roundabouts, a new multiuse path for cyclists and pedestrians and will expand Orchard Street to four lanes.
After receiving public feedback, highway district staff recommended the project move forward as originally conceived, something Commissioners Jim Hansen and Kent Goldthorpe were concerned about.
"I'd like to hold off until additional planning for phasing of the multiuse path can be incorporated so we know what cost and design needs are," Hansen said.
Hansen was particularly concerned about whether a multiuse path running alongside Orchard would go over a bridge near Victory Road, and whether the conceptual plan had taken the amount of potential residential growth in south Boise into account.
District Director Bruce Wong said the issues Hansen was concerned about would be discussed during the design phase, slated to begin next year.
"We have a long way to go," Wong told the commission. "Those things are going to be incorporated into the very collaborative and coordinated design phase that will be brought back to the commission."
Because the commission was only voting on moving forward into the design phase, the officials voted 4-1 to go onward with the concept and into the design phase.
ACHD has been looking at this project since 2008, and, as south Boise continues to grow, the project has become more of a priority for the road agency.
With the Boise Airport, a large industrial sector and a number of major housing developments in the area, the land surrounded by Orchard Street, West Gowen Road and West Victory Road is ripe for growth.
ACHD is using the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho's projected population numbers in its widening plan, and is paying close attention to the area's potential for expansion in the coming years. According to COMPASS' model, Orchard Street in and around the expansion area will see between a 145% and 416% increase in traffic by 2040.
That huge potential for growth is a major reason ACHD is beginning to plan for this project, with construction scheduled for 2024.