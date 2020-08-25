BOISE — The Treasure Valley's air quality continues to be unhealthy for sensitive groups because of regional wildfire smoke.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an orange air quality advisory for Wednesday for the fourth day in a row, and smoke impacts are expected to continue through the end of the week.
The forecast Air Quality Index is 120. Outdoor burning and wood stove/fireplace burning are banned in Ada and Canyon counties, including in city limits.
A coming weather shift is expected to clear the air this weekend, when winds from the Pacific Northwest bring in cooler, less smoky air, said Josh Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise.