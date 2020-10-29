Opera Idaho presents Cecilia Violetta López Oct. 30
Soprano Cecilia Violetta López is scheduled to perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Due to social-distancing requirements, seating is limited. Tickets, before tax, are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 children/students. Tickets and more information are available at operaidaho.org.
“Cecilia Violetta López, Idaho’s favorite rising opera star, was recently named Opera Idaho’s 2019-2020 Artist of the Year and will delight audiences with a recital filled with French, German, Russian and Spanish art songs. She is accompanied by Nathan Salazar.”
Community Calendar
Thursday
Nampa — Group Guitar Classes at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Free Webinar on Senior Depression, hosted by Autumn Wind & Karcher Estates, 10 a.m., Prestige Care.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise continues until Oct. 31 starting at 6 p.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Online — CATCH the Flavor, 6:30 p.m., CATCH Inc.
Online — Treasure Valley Spotlight Awards virtual ceremony, presented by the Idaho Press and sponsored by Idaho Power. Tune in at 7 p.m. at facebook.com/Idaho.Press.
Online — Bethany Maile — Anything Will Be Easy After This, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Panel Discussion: Election 2020: Challenges and Predictions, 7 p.m., Boise State University.
Garden City — Scott Wallenburg’s Aucostaholics, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Thursday Night Frights — Cult Movie Nights, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Friday
Meridian — Outdoor Storytime & Songs, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane and Tiny Library, 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave.
Nampa — Youth Art, 10 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Pickin’ Treasure Valley, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Meridian — Monster Mash at The Children’s Museum of Idaho, 4 p.m., 790 S. Progress Ave.
Garden City — Rob Harding, 5:30 p.m., Bar 365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — DriveThru Trick-or-Treat, 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Sapphire Movie Night: “Hocus Pocus” (early show), 6 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Pumpkin Plunge, 6 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Garden City — Frontliner, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Sapphire Movie Night: Hocus Pocus (late show), 8:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
November ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ show rescheduled to October 2021
The Black Jacket Symphony’s live performance “Led Zeppelin IV” at the Nampa Civic Center has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021. All tickets purchased for the original Nov. 1, 2020, show will be valid. Those preferring a refund are asked to contact their original point of purchase by Nov. 26, 2020. Tickets are available at ICTickets.com.
“The Black Jacket Symphony continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in a way that we believe is in the best interest of our fans, venue employees, band and crew,” event organizers said in a press release. “We had a blast in Boise and can’t wait to rock with you again!”