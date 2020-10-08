CALDWELL — Anthony Haskett had no idea that his STEAM-focused public charter school, Mosaics, would open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the emergence of the novel coronavirus, Mosaics opened in a hybrid model on Sept. 8, with students on an A/B schedule and an online learning option. Haskett, the school's principal, said about 15% of Mosaics students are enrolled in the online school; there are 273 students enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade.
The start of the week marked the school's opening for in-person, full-time learning. Haskett said each teacher has two classrooms next to each other that open up, in order to ensure six feet between each student.
“It has been an adventure, what has been great is teachers are responsive, kids love being in school, it has been a lot of work, but it has been rewarding,” Haskett said.
On Thursday, Mosaics hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to encourage community involvement in the school, even with the presence of COVID-19. Haskett said part of the school’s goal is to instill a sense of community service in its students.
Ashley Kate Whittaker, the single mother of a Mosaics student, said she was originally skeptical about in-person learning. As a one-income household, Whittaker was worried that if she were to be exposed to COVID-19, her income would be halted; she works at the YMCA, where her clients are often elderly and in the high-risk group.
Whittaker attended virtual Mosaics school board meetings, met with her son’s fourth-grade teacher and said she felt her worries dissipate. With the precautions the school was taking, Whittaker said she felt confident her family would be safe.
Whittaker said she also feels a special connection with her son’s teacher, almost a co-parent relationship, she said.
“I work a 40-plus-hour work week,” Whittaker said. “The hybrid schedule was daunting, I didn’t know how to juggle things, but my son’s teacher walked us through how to log on and at the end of our meeting I felt that there were not too many unknowns.”
Whittaker said with previous teachers, she has had to advocate for a supportive relationship; at Mosaics, she said it was easy to build that relationship.
Mosaics is a tuition-free public charter school. It is not run by a district, and receives some state government funding on a per pupil basis.
To enroll, students must apply through the school’s lottery application.
The school is driven by science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, Haskett said. The school also aims to emphasize collaboration among students, design thinking and arts integration, according to a press release.
Whittaker said the emphasis on collaboration and project-based learning was what drew her to the school.
Haskett’s goal for Mosaics is to add a grade per year until it has full kindergarten through eighth grade enrollment.