MERIDIAN — In the early 1950s, many colleges and universities had not integrated sports teams, let alone offered scholarships for athletes of color.
But the College of Idaho was different. Elgin Baylor, a Black man from Washington, D.C., was offered a football scholarship in 1954; he accepted, sight-unseen, knowing nothing about Idaho.
And when a coach caught sight of Baylor playing basketball — Baylor’s actual sport of choice — he was so talented, the coach reportedly said, “‘I think we’re just going to have you play basketball,’” said College of Idaho Co-President Jim Everett.
Baylor played one year for the college before playing for Seattle University and eventually signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to an article on NBA.com. But it was his start at College of Idaho that opened the initial door to that career.
College of Idaho staff and students, and company representatives from around Idaho gathered at the Blue Cross of Idaho Campus on Tuesday afternoon to announce the creation of the Elgin and Elaine Baylor Opportunity Fund. The fund will provide 44 full-tuition scholarships to the college for students from underrepresented backgrounds in Idaho and beyond.
Corporate sponsors of the fund are Albertsons, Blue Cross of Idaho, Boise Cascade, Cradlepoint, Crookham Company, the Dignitas Agency, Kount, Idaho Power, Saint Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke’s Health System, the J.R. Simplot Company and Micron Technology. So far, over $1 million has been raised for the fund, with a $25 million endowment goal, according to a press release about the event.
The announcement comes during Black History Month, and the companies involved wanted to “send a message to the rest of the country that Idaho is a welcoming state that values education and diversity,” the release said.
Elgin Baylor felt welcomed and embraced at the college, said Elaine Baylor, his wife and a trustee of the school.
“It was all positive,” Baylor said. “It was the beginning of his journey to great things.”
Money can be a barrier when students are deciding where to go to college, said Abucar Mohamed, a senior studying biomedical sciences at the college.
“I believe that (the fund) will open the doors of higher education to students of working- and immigrant-class backgrounds so that they can also get a fantastic experience and great education while minimizing financial burden,” Mohamed said.
The first recipient of the fund will be Nimo Abdi of Capital High School in Boise, College of Idaho Co-President Doug Brigham said. Abdi is a student in the district’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program (AVID), he said.
Abdi’s family immigrated to the U.S. when she was 5, Brigham said, reading an excerpt of Abdi’s application for the program.
"'Through my love of microbiology research, I will share new ideas and perspectives with the world of medicine and help improve the lives of others through my findings,’” Brigham said at the event, reading from the excerpt.
Companies in Idaho were eager to support the initiative, said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.
“I really look forward to the tremendous opportunity that this will create for many, many students, future generations to come, that will enjoy the benefit just like Elgin enjoyed it in 1954,” Mehrotra said.
George Crookham of Crookham Company said the decision to support the fund was about inclusivity.
“I think diversity is important for the world, the nation, Idaho, and the Treasure Valley,” Crookham said. "I have good expectations, because the College of Idaho has done a great job of inclusion and educating young people with great potential.”
One-third of the college’s student population are first-generation students, Mehrotra said, and 30% are students of color, according to the college’s website.
One year of tuition at the college is $33,825, according to the college's website.
Angela Taylor, co-founder and president of the Dignitas Agency, said that in creating the fund, leaders at College of Idaho are recognizing “the value that different lived experiences provide to the educational experience” and are taking steps to build equity.
“So it's not just about the people, it’s about the policies and the processes that we can unlock to make sure that more people have an opportunity to [have a college experience] and when they do come here, they do remarkable things,” Taylor said.