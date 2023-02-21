Support Local Journalism


MERIDIAN — In the early 1950s, many colleges and universities had not integrated sports teams, let alone offered scholarships for athletes of color.

But the College of Idaho was different. Elgin Baylor, a Black man from Washington, D.C., was offered a football scholarship in 1954; he accepted, sight-unseen, knowing nothing about Idaho.

Elaine Baylor speaks during a press event at Blue Cross of Idaho on Tuesday. The event announced the formation of an endowed scholarship fund named after her late husband, College of Idaho student athlete Elgin Baylor, and herself in support of underrepresented and under-resourced students.
Elaine Baylor looks on, at lower left, as current student Abucar Mohamed addresses attendees during a press event at Blue Cross of Idaho on Tuesday. The event announced the formation of an endowed scholarship fund named after the late College of Idaho student athlete Elgin Baylor and his wife, Elaine, in support of underrepresented and under-resourced students.
Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra speaks during a press event at Blue Cross of Idaho on Tuesday. The event announced the formation of an endowed scholarship fund, named after the late College of Idaho student athlete Elgin Baylor and his wife Elaine in support of underrepresented and under-resourced students.

