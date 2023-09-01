Nampa Candidate Forum005.JPG (copy) (copy)

Keri Smith responds to questions during a candidate forum at Nampa City Hall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Nampa. Smith was the incumbent running for Canyon County District 2 commissioner; she lost in the May 17, 2022 primary to Brad Holton, left.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its budget for fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday night.

The new budget will serve as the county’s spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2024. It authorizes just shy of $166 million in expenses, including a little over $38 million in expenses that will be paid for by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

