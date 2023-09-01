CALDWELL — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its budget for fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday night.
The new budget will serve as the county’s spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2024. It authorizes just shy of $166 million in expenses, including a little over $38 million in expenses that will be paid for by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
At the meeting, the commissioners described the hundreds of hours that board and staff members had dedicated toward arriving at the final budget. But the proceedings grew tense when former commissioner Keri Smith addressed the board during the time for public testimony, questioning the transparency of that process.
Smith began her comments discussing the state of the county’s finances. But when she began speaking about how the board scheduled budget-related meetings, and read from the part of Idaho Code that pertains to open meetings law, Commissioner Brad Holton interjected.
“I don’t need tutored with law,” Holton said as Smith attempted to keep speaking, “and if you continue to not recognize the chair, you will be removed from the room. Stick with budget … this is a budget hearing."
“That must comply with open meeting, and you guys have violated that,” Smith said, prompting Holton to ask if there was an officer present who could escort Smith out if needed.
Below are some of the highlights from the meeting.
ALLEGATIONS OF OPEN MEETING LAW VIOLATION
Smith told the commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting that she plans to file a formal complaint against the county regarding what she alleges were open meeting violations in deciding the budget.
Public meetings in Idaho have to follow the open meeting law. For example, if two or more of the three Canyon County commissioners are meeting, it must be a scheduled public meeting.
The law also governs how the board can receive information and make decisions. Having a public meeting is required even if members of the governing body receive information related to a decision they will be voting on, according to a document that explains the law.
Commissioners said at the meeting and prior budget meetings that they had spent hundreds of hours working on the budget in recent months. The board’s presentation at the meeting included a page listing numerous public meetings the board held beginning in May with community entities and county departments to discuss individual entity and department budgets.
But Smith alleged that there should have been more public meetings between when the suggested budget was presented to the board on Aug. 4 and an Aug. 15 meeting where the board reviewed changes made to the suggested budget in the intervening 11 days. Other than a meeting on Aug. 15, there were no other public meetings held by the board between Aug. 4 and Aug. 15, according to the budget presentation at Wednesday’s meeting.
Early this year, Greg Rast was hired as the county’s chief operations officer, a position that was designed to facilitate communication between the board and county departments. Before leaving office, Smith had advocated adding the position. But Smith alleged that the board members individually receiving budget information from Rast was a violation of the open meeting law.
“This was not a legal proceeding with the amount of work that you stated on the record — hundreds of hours of proposing and reviewing this budget off the record,” Smith said. Smith was ultimately allowed to say pieces of her original planned testimony and was not escorted from the meeting room.
Commissioner Zach Brooks refuted the idea that the board had acted improperly. At first, he said he was skeptical of even hiring a chief operations officer. But he quickly realized it could be helpful with board duties.
“It’s obvious that that position is quite valuable to this current board and to the county at large,” Brooks said. “That said, I will put on the public record that there was no meeting violation because each individual member of this board met separately with the chief operations officer to go over a budget that was exported from our budgeting software into an Excel spreadsheet.”
Holton, who defeated Smith in the 2022 primary for the board's second seat, said, “I don’t think it’s any exaggeration that these three people sitting before you spent over 1,000 hours on this. And I don’t see any bloody violation of the public Idaho Open Meeting Law, and everybody’s entitled to their opinions.”
Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said she took issue with the idea that the board did not follow protocol and said Rast was also properly fulfilling his duties in sharing information with commissioners.
“Chief Rast is seasoned in many aspects … he is well-versed in open meeting laws … ” Van Beek said.
“He understands what government is about and I won’t have a reputation tarnished by people who may have some bitterness at not being returned to office.”
ARPA FUNDS ARE USE-IT-OR-LOSE-IT
For the fiscal year 2023 budget, the county used a little over $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money. This year’s budget will utilize $38 million in ARPA funds. Congress passed the law in 2021 to provide funding to local governments for lost revenue they may have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holton explained that the county has until December 2024 to spend ARPA funds, adding that the county has identified projects to spend the funds on. Those include a roof for the West Valley Humane Society (the county owns the land and the building, Holton said), funding for a new warehouse and six ambulance unit replacements.
Holton emphasized that while it may look as though the budget for this year is significantly higher than last year, the majority of that is coming from the use of ARPA funds. Last year’s expenses, without the use of ARPA funds, totaled $127.6 million, while this year’s total is $127.8 million, according to the budget presentation.
“What it looks like on the surface is, ‘oh my gosh, they have a story and a narrative and the numbers don’t support it,’” Holton said, addressing the meeting audience. “What I want you to focus on is the ARPA money. It’s a one-time deal. There is no guarantee there will ever be an ARPA (again) unless you want to go through COVID again.”