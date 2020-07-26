Sunday
PIKnic at the Park, hosted by Protect Idaho Kids Foundation is a free weekly event to feed food insecure children every Sunday until Aug. 30. Event organizers state there will be social distancing and other COVID-19 health practices. PIKnic at the Park is noon to 2 p.m. at Anne Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. Adults accompanying children will be served, according to a press release. Each person with a ticket will be given a pre-packaged lunch consisting of a sandwich, fruit, chips and a drink. Lunches can be taken home or eaten at the park as long as COVID-19 restrictions are observed. Life’s Kitchen prepares the food.
Tickets are free but required to provide a count for the number of lunches needed. Tickets are available at protectidahokids.org or by calling 208-761-5695.
Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 1 p.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Kuna — Community Sunday Supper, 5 p.m., Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 W. Fourth St.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, “Zootopia” 9:45 p.m., “The Avengers” (2012) 11:45 p.m. Gates open 9 p.m. Tickets $8 for adults.
Monday
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, opens 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Tuesday
Online — Preschool Storytime Live!, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with Minecraft), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Tuesday Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Online — Teen Hangout, 4 p.m., Library at Hillcrest.
Caldwell — Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, 5 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. Tuesdays on the Creek featuring live music at 6 p.m.
Online — Instagram Live event with Sharon Wright, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Wednesday
Boise — IVRC Coffee Talk, 8:30 a.m., The District Coffee House, 219 N. 10th St.
Nampa — Starting New At Golf, 9 a.m., Centennial Golf Course, 2600 Centennial Drive.
Nampa — Idaho Job Corps Virtual Information Meeting and Tour, 2 p.m.
Online — Alive After Five free summer concert series, 5 p.m., Rebecca Scott Band opens for headliner Shon Sanders and The Four Penny Peep Show. Grab merchandise and to-go beer/wine to enjoy at home from 4:30-6 p.m. Support Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold and Ronald McDonald House through Tips for Charities. Downtown Boise Association Facebook & YouTube. downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Live on the Patio at Big Al’s, 7 p.m., The Village at Meridian.
Thursday
Online — Wondertime, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Space (with games), 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — English Conversation Practice, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Crowdcast Live event with Cara Wall — The Dearly Beloved, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Online — Book Club, 7 p.m., Hidden Springs Library.
Online — Reading Club, 7 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Online — Reading Club, 7 p.m., Victory Branch.
Online — Speed Dating | Singles Events | Who Do You Relish?, 8 p.m. Eventbrite.com.