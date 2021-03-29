CALDWELL — Canyon County residents can now utilize a new online booking system to schedule appointments for title and registration needs.
Appointments for services such as title renewals, vehicle registrations, and others can be made by visiting canyonco.org and clicking on the motor vehicle appointment link at the bottom of the screen.
With the new system in place, priority will be given to customers who schedule appointments. Walk-in services will still be available until 1 p.m. on most days, but the cutoff time for walk-ins will fluctuate depending on the number of customers in the queue.
The new system also allows walk-in customers to check-in and receive a text notification when it’s time to complete their transaction. This allows them to wait in their vehicles rather than stand in line outside the building; lines outside the building may appear smaller than they actually are. Potential customers should be aware that a small line doesn’t necessarily mean they will receive faster service.
Appointments for both motor vehicle title and registration services and driver’s license services can be booked by visiting canyonco.org.