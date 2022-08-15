Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Many Idahoans watched with shock last August as the Taliban swiftly took over Afghanistan. The year since has been hard for some Afghan people in the Treasure Valley whose families still aren’t out of the region.

Boise resident Homeyra Shams last year told the Idaho Press her older sister and niece were still in Afghanistan. On Friday, Shams said her relatives were now in Pakistan but their immigration case had been denied.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments