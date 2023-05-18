Nancy Butler with Brighton Corporation signs a steel beam on Thursday at the new SCHEELS location in Meridian. The sporting goods retail store installed the final beam into its 240,000-square-foot facility that’s located right off Interstate 84 at the Ten Mile Road exit. The store is scheduled to open in April 2024.
Teddy Feinberg / Idaho Press
A steel beam is lifted on a crane Thursday as the SCHEELS construction team observes at the retail store's new Meridian location. SCHEELS plans to open the Meridian store in April 2024.
Teddy Feinberg / Idaho Press
The final steel beam is lifted and installed at the planned SCHEELS sporting goods store in Meridian on Thursday.
MERIDIAN — One of the country’s premier outdoor states is getting another store that can help satisfy its citizens' insatiable appetite for recreation.
SCHEELS, the Minnesota-based sporting goods retailer, is inching closer to opening its first Idaho location. On Thursday in Meridian, the construction team installed the final steel beam into the 240,000-square-foot facility that’s located right off Interstate 84 at the Ten Mile Road exit.
The structure is a site to behold and, once completed, will come equipped with a 65-foot Ferris Wheel inside along with a 16,000-gallon aquarium where more than 600 fish will reside, according to a SCHEELS representative.
“We got plenty of work left as you can see behind me, but we’re excited for it,” said SCHEELS Store Development Manager Josh Remer.
Remer said planning for the Meridian project started about three years ago and construction crews broke ground in May 2022. The planned opening of the store is scheduled for April 2024.
Corey Watson, an assistant store leader with SCHEELS, said the company has targeted Meridian and the Treasure Valley for some time.
Watson said SCHEELS will hire 450-500 employees to work in the Meridian store.
“It’s a destination city, you get a lot of tourism that comes out this way, and it’s a huge outdoor community,” he said. “From skiing, snowboarding, hiking, camping, fishing, hunting. All sorts of stuff.”
The building is located on a 316,000 square-foot lot and will also have a 20,000 square-foot warehouse attached to it.
Watson said the store will carry anything from fashion and footwear, to fishing and hunting gear, to ski apparel, to firearms.
While SCHEELS’ 30 store locations have their roots predominantly in the midwest, the company has been expanding its footprint out west. It recently opened its first store in Texas and has another one planned for Chandler, Arizona, in the near future.
It will join other large sporting goods retailers in the Treasure Valley which include Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sportsman’s Warehouse.