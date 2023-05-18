Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MERIDIAN — One of the country’s premier outdoor states is getting another store that can help satisfy its citizens' insatiable appetite for recreation.

SCHEELS, the Minnesota-based sporting goods retailer, is inching closer to opening its first Idaho location. On Thursday in Meridian, the construction team installed the final steel beam into the 240,000-square-foot facility that’s located right off Interstate 84 at the Ten Mile Road exit.

Recommended for you

Load comments