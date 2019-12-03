BOISE — One person received minor injuries after a car crashed into a McDonald’s in Boise Tuesday.
The crash occurred in the 9800 block of Fairview Avenue, according to a tweet sent just after 1 p.m. by the Boise Police Department.
The car involved was a Nissan Murano, said Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams. She confirmed the person who was injured was inside the restaurant, not in the car.
No one was arrested or charged as a result of the crash, said Williams, who added police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. Williams confirmed the crash remains under investigation.
Becky Alexander, the public relations director for RMD Management, the company that manages the restaurant, confirmed the McDonald's closed briefly as a result of the crash. She did not have an estimated cost of the damage the crash caused, as of Tuesday evening.