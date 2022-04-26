Subscribe
Originally published April 26 on KTVB.COM.
The Caldwell Police Department responded to a skydiving accident at the Caldwell Airport on Monday afternoon.
The incident involved a tandem jump at Sky Down, according to CPD Lt. Damon Rice.
The two people jumped from the plane and deployed the parachute without any issues.
The experienced skydiver made a sharp turn during the descent, and the parachute lost air and collapsed.
One man died on the scene. The Canyon County Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Talon Robin from Meridian.
Rice said the other skydiver sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.
More from KTVB.COM:
Oregon governor issues drought declaration for Malheur County
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant hit with more problems
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.