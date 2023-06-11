Idaho pilot turns 105

Elaine Hunt McCalley flips through photo albums in her home during an interview with KTVB.

 screenshot/KTVB

Originally published June 6 on KTVB.COM.A mere stone’s throw and a couple of runways away from Gowen Field is the Boise Airport. The transportation hub has been at that location since 1938.

Before that, Boise’s airport was located where Boise State University is now.

Elaine Hunt McCalley

Elaine Hunt McCalley, one of the first female pilots in Idaho, is seen in this undated photo.

