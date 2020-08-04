BOISE — One of the city of Boise’s top urban planners is set to resign only a few months before the start of a major rewrite of Boise’s zoning code he helped orchestrate.
Daren Fluke, the deputy director for comprehensive planning, is resigning effective Friday. He was a major part of the city’s planning for more public transportation and the city’s upcoming, multiyear effort to rewrite the zoning code from the ground up. His salary was $98,030.40.
Fluke could not be immediately reached for comment, but his email announcing his departure from the city had resigning in quotations.
"It has been both my pleasure and my honor to lead this team over the last seven years," he wrote in his email to staff. "It has been quite a ride and I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Mayor Bieter and Derick O’Neil for the opportunity to work on so many interesting and important initiatives and projects during my time with the city."
When asked if Fluke resigned of his own accord or was asked to resign by city leadership, city spokeswoman Lana Graybeal said the city does not comment on personnel matters.
According to his LinkedIn page, Fluke has been with the city just over seven years. Prior to working with the city of Boise, he was a site acquisition manager with Powder River Development Services, a senior planner with J-U-B Engineers, a planning manager for Ada County and a planning research associate for the city of Eugene, Oregon.
He is the sixth resignation of high-ranking city staff since Mayor Lauren McLean took office in January. Other resignations include:
- Director of Community Engagement Adam Park
- Director of Community Partnerships Wyatt Schroeder
- Fire Chief Dennis Doan
- Chief Operating Officer Jade Riley
- McLean’s Spokeswoman Karen Boe
Boe, whose last day in the office was July 31, was the only employee who was hired by McLean, and not a holdover from former Mayor Dave Bieter’s administration. Boe's salary was $87,006.40.