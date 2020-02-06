ADA COUNTY — One man died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash involving a tow truck on Highway 16.
The head-on collision occurred near Chaparral Road, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m. The man who died was driving the car that collided with the tow truck. Although first responders took both drivers to the hospital, the driver of the tow truck did not appear to have serious injuries, according to subsequent tweets from the sheriff’s office.
By about 7:30 p.m., the office tweeted the driver of the car had died. He has not yet been publicly identified.